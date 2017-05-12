JUNIOR CRICKET: Wykeham Under-15s get off to a winning start

Dave Hayward's 30 helped Wykeham Under-15s to a 30-run win against Pickering in the Derwent Valley Junior Cricket League.

Hayward's fine knock helped the villagers post 110-5 and the Pikes only reached 80-6 in reply.

It was a bad start to the season for the Mill Lane club, with their B team also losing, by 36 runs to Duncombe Park.

The Helmsley-based club posted 102-1 thanks to superb efforts from Thomas Fairburn (31 retired) and Ethan Crusher (30 retired).

Joe Barker did his best to keep Pickering in contention with a solid 27, but Joseph Dunn's 2-2 and Toby Crusher's 2-10 pegged the Pikes back to 66-6.

In Under-11s Zone Three, Duncombe Park tied with Pickering B, Sam Hill taking 2-2 for the latter.

Nawton Grange beat Pickering by one run, the latter falling short on 275-3 despite good innings from Harry Edwards (25no) and Ruby Hick (17no).

In Zone One, Cayton beat Scarborough by 30 runs thanks to a cracking team effort.

The village team made 271-4 thanks to 26 from Toby Jones and innings of 19 and 12 from Leon Kennedy and Kobi Wilson respectively.

Ryan Taylor was the top bowler for Scarborough with 2-10.

The North Marine Road club then hit 241-6, with top bowling from Maisie Husler (1-4) and Reggie Steel (1-9) pegging them back.

Driffield claimed victory against Seamer, with another cracking team effort laying the foundations for the win.

The village team made 240-5, Joe Anderson bagging 2-4 with L Hastie top-scoring with 10.

Hastie then capped a superb all-round day with 2-6, but Driffield roared to 323-5 thanks to 21 from Ollie Hakner and 15 apiece from Joe Stabler and Ollie Needham.

Driffield's B team had less luck, falling to a 36-run defeat at Sewerby.

Harvey Asquith struck 18 as the hosts made 269-5 and Driffield replied with 233-7.

Flixton beat Bridlington by 22 runs, Calum Hatton starring with bat and ball for the victors.

Hatton hit 14, F Gunning 25 not out and R Lacey 17 not out as Flixton made 287-6, Hatton then bagging 2-18 as Brid reached 265-6, Tom Shepherd top-scoring with 23.

Harry Pinder hit an unbeaten 19 to help Forge Valley to a 10-wicket victory against neighbours Wykeham B in Zone Two.

Charlie Baldwin struck 16no and Ted Barker 12no as Valley made 281-0 in reply to Wykeham's 209-6, George Buchan taking 2-9 for the Ayton side.

Cloughton beat Snainton by eight wickets despite an unbeaten 21 from Oliver Harrison.

Jack Mallen's 2-7 limited Snainton to 235-5 with Cloughton knocking off the runs for the loss of two wickets.

The final game saw Mulgrave beat Whitby by 84 runs in their derby clash.

Kieran Spenceley struck 20 and Joey Kelly 11 as Mulgrave posted 298-2, James Thompson snapping up two wickets for the loss of only one run.

Jim Pearson's astonishing spell of 4-7 helped limit Whitby to 214-9 despite 10 from Travis Leadley.