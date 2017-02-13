Joe Root handed England captaincy

Yorkshireman Joe Root has been named as the new England cricket captain.

Root, 26, succeeds Alastair Cook who stood down last Monday.

Over to you: Joe Root is set to succeed outgoing skipper Alastair Cook. (PA Sport)

The Sheffield-born batsman has scored 4,594 runs since he made his Test debut in December 2012.

Only India captain Virat Kohli has scored more runs in all forms of international cricket during that timeframe.

It is understood that Ben Stokes is to be named vice-captain.

An announcement by the ECB was made at 11am Monday.

Cook resigned last week after a record 59-match tenure.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has taken time over appointing 26-year-old Yorkshire batsman Root. It has canvassed the opinion of several senior players first as well as interviewing the Yorkshireman.

Root, who has been Cook’s vice-captain since May last year, will have five months to prepare for his first Test in charge - against South Africa at Lord’s starting on July 6.

England’s record Test run scorer Cook is expected to remain at the top of the order for the foreseeable future.

Root, who averages almost 53 in his 53 Tests to date, will have no shortage of advisers to turn to on and off the pitch - including experienced pace pair James Anderson and Stuart Broad, and coaches Trevor Bayliss and Paul Farbrace.

England, meanwhile, will have to manage his workload. Root is a key player in limited-overs cricket as well as Tests, and may be viewed as a key player for the Champions Trophy on home soil.

Root became a father for the first time last month but flew out only days after the birth of his son Alfred to join England on their new year one-day international tour of India.

He is due to travel again next week for the three-match ODI series in the West Indies.