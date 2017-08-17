Jasmine off to study in Australia

School was just across the road, but university is going to be on the other side of the world for Jasmine Stockdale.

After a brilliant set of grades on A-Level results day, the 18-year-old will continue her studies in Australia.

She is heading to Murdoch University in Perth, starting a course in physical activity and sport at the start of October.

“I just wanted to experience something different,” she said.

“I have family out there so I went to have a look around the university last December. I’m excited but nervous.”

Jasmine achieved a triple distinction star in her extended diploma in sport at Bridlington School and picked up her results earlier today.

“I’m really happy, I didn’t expect these grades. It has been stressful but it has obviously paid off.”