Jasmine off to study in Australia

Jasmine Stockdale
School was just across the road, but university is going to be on the other side of the world for Jasmine Stockdale.

After a brilliant set of grades on A-Level results day, the 18-year-old will continue her studies in Australia.

She is heading to Murdoch University in Perth, starting a course in physical activity and sport at the start of October.

“I just wanted to experience something different,” she said.

“I have family out there so I went to have a look around the university last December. I’m excited but nervous.”

Jasmine achieved a triple distinction star in her extended diploma in sport at Bridlington School and picked up her results earlier today.

“I’m really happy, I didn’t expect these grades. It has been stressful but it has obviously paid off.”