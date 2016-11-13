Grindale CC resign from Readers Scarborough Beckett League

Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division One side Grindale CC have folded.

Grindale, who finished bottom of the division during the past summer, have struggled for playing numbers in recent seasons and have reached this decision following club meetings.

League secretary Simon Dobson said: “We are tremendously disappointed to have received the news from Grindale, however we totally understand, acknowledge and respect this difficult decision.”

Grindale, who have been based at Rudston in recent years, joined the league in 1999 from the Derwent Valley Cricket League and won two divisional titles along with two Cayley Cup wins during their 18-season stay.

They have boasted some excellent performers including Ian Cousins, Richard Jackson and Andy Smith with the club spending the past three summers in the second tier of the league.

Dobson added: “Grindale have acted impeccably, constantly liaising with us and we fully appreciate they made this call in good time allowing the league time to re-assess the structure ahead of initiating the fixture list for 2017.”