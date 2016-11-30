Get nominating for our Sports Awards

The Bridlington Sports Awards are back - and entries are open now.

We are looking to highlight the star performers from our area and reward the dedicated volunteers who go the extra mile to support local sport.

The trophies will be handed out at a ceremony at Bridlington Rugby Club on Friday, March 10.

Free Press sports reporter John Edwards said: “We want to hear all the success stories of 2016.

“We have covered plenty of great achievements in the Free Press, but I’m sure there are other people under the radar who deserve recognition.

“The only way people can win is if colleagues, officials or team-mates nominate them, so make sure you put their name forward.

“We’d love to see a wide range of sports represented, so get involved, even if your sport doesn’t always make the headlines.”

West BS and Lloyd Dowson have supported the awards from the start and they will again be the event’s main sponsors.

The annual awards were held for the first time in 2012, but took a break last year.

At the last ceremony in March 2015, endurance athlete Steve Tighe and golfer Alex Belt shared the top award.

Categories for this year include:

Sports Person of the Year

Junior Sports Person of the Year

Team of the Year

Club of the Year

Junior Team of the Year

Coach of the Year

Services to Junior Sport

Unsung Hero

Lifetime Achievement

Extra categories may be added in the forthcoming weeks, if more companies come forward to offer sponsorship.

To nominate, email john.edwards@jpress.co.uk by Friday, January 13. Include details of who you want to nominate and why and your contact details.

Organisations and businesses who want to sponsor a category can get in touch via the same email address.