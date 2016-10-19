Youthful Town side prove too strong for Thackley in cup clash

Two early goals helped a youthful Bridlington Town team secure a 2-1 win at Thackley in the NCEL League Cup.

Gareth Owen, who was making his first start after recovering from a leg injury earlier in the season, opened the scoring after only six minutes.

Fine approach play from the in-form Joel Sutton saw the striker square the ball for Owen to tap in from close range to quieten the home crowd.

Nine minutes later Brid had one foot in the second round when Sutton followed his assist with a goal of his own, robbing the ball from the Thackley goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net.

Brid, who had given debuts to teenager Harry Fox and Shane Hill, remained two goals ahead at the half-time interval.

The game descended into a drab contest after the break, with very little goalmouth action.

Simon Rodriguez pulled a goal back for the home side in the 87th minute but it was too little too late forThackley as Curtis Woodhouse’s team secured their place in the second round of the cup.