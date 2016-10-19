Woodhouse looking forward to Pikes Vase showdown

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse is expecting a tough test in Sunday's FA Vase first round derby meeting with Pickering Town.

The Queensgate are on top form at present having won their last eight games in league and cup competitions, with Woodhouse having masterminded six victories on the trot since taking over the helm.

The former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder said, after Tuesday's 2-1 League Cup win at Thackley: "Winning games breeds confidence, we go into every game now full of beans and we believe we can beat anybody.

"Sunday will be a cracking game, a local derby so there will be a good crowd there, I'm really looking forward to it You have two good teams so I think it will be a tight game and don't think there will be too much in it, the best team on the day will win, Bring it on!"

Woodhouse was delighted with a much-changed Town's display in the midweek cup win on the road.

"Shane Hill signed only four hours before the game and young Harry Fox has made his debut, so to make as many changes as we did I think we showed a gritty away performance really.

"It wasn't pretty, wasn't our best performance but we dug in and showed plenty of grit, character and determination."

The boss added: "It was great to get two early goals and settle everyone down. We didn't get to Thackley until gone 7pm so we didn't get the best of warm-ups so to get two goals was testament to the lads and how they applied themselves."

Woodhouse is also happy with the quality in depth within his squad at present, which allowed him to try different options at Thackley.

"Brett Agnew and Tom Fleming are all-action players and I thought it was an ideal chance to give them a little break and a couple of days off and freshen them up and they'll be ready for Thursday and they'll both start Sunday.

"I said to the lads after it's great for me to have a headache over what to do because everyone has come in at Thackley and acquitted themselves well and now we're building a strong, young vibrant and ambitious squad which is what i wanted to do, sprinkled with a lot of experience in vital areas."

Sunday's game kicks off at 3pm, admission prices to the game are £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.