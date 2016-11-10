Woodhouse hails defence after clean sheet in win

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse was full of praise for his defence after they kept only the second clean sheet since he took over in their 3-0 home win against Worksop Town.

Goals from top scorers Brett Agnew and Joel Sutton along with another cracker from Andy Norfolk secured the points for the Seasiders.

Brett Agnew v Worksop Town

Woodhouse said: “Everywhere I have been we have always had the best defensive record, it’s something i work really hard on.

“I hate conceding goals, it really winds me up, even if someone smashes one in from 40 yards I think at some point we could have stopped that.

“I am always on at the back four and I’m always on at them to do more, I’m a very hard taskmaster with our back four so I’m so happy for them to get a clean sheet so they can tell me to shut up and leave them alone.”

Woodhouse was also quick to appreciate the effort that the Queensgate team put in to earn the victory.

He added: “I said to the lads after the game we tried our best in those last couple of minutes to chuck our clean sheet away, but I am delighted for them because they have earned it today.

“They put their bodies on the line, we defended very well as a team, anything that came into our box we headed clear so I’m delighted for them, they deserve it and they have earned it.

“I thought our work ethic was outstanding, which was probably what made it look easy, because we got the fundamentals of working our socks off right.

“Because we had a free week this week I got two training sessions into the lads, Tuesday we did a tough physical session and on Thursday we did an hour of shape. We were working on what we do when we have got the ball and what we do when they have got the ball, so all the hard work was done on Thursday. On Saturday I just had to hopefully see it come to plan, and it did.”

The Thursday session saw former Hull City and Middlesbrough striker Dean Windass offer advice to the Brid players.

Woodhouse said: “It went fantastic, he was brilliant, just look at the way we finished, the goals were fantastic.

“The lads loved it, they loved working with Deano, and if you’re looking for someone to teach your front men how to put the ball in the back of the net in this area then you won’t find anyone better than Dean Windass. He put on a great session for us and the lads were buzzing.”

It was a wet and windy Saturday afternoon at Queensgate as the two sides took to the pitch.

The adverse weather conditions made it difficult for the sides to get to grips with the game early on.

It also meant both sides struggled to get a foothold on the game.

However with just under half-an-hour gone, Sutton put the Seasiders ahead.

The in-form striker rounded the keeper before slotting the ball into the bottom corner of an open goal.

From here on in Bridlington looked the more comfortable side, and striker Agnew doubled their lead shortly before half-time.

After a piece of interplay from Chris Adams, Agnew was through on goal and showed composure to lob it over a rushing Worksop keeper.

The visitors looked to get a foot back in the game, and were unlucky not to pull one back, but for a great save from Bridlington keeper James Hitchcock keeping them scoreless.

With 20 minutes to go Worksop’s defence was undone when Sutton pressured the defender into a mistake, and when Norfolk received the ball he hit it from 25 yards out and lobbed the Worksop goalkeeper to add a third.

The scoreline was arguably harsh on Worksop, who battled throughout as they tried to get back into the game but Bridlington showed their superiority as Woodhouse took his ninth win in the league from nine games.

The Seasiders take a breather from league action this weekend as they head to Norton College to play against Malton & Norton in the East Riding FA Senior Cup second round.

Malton & Norton, who ply their trade in the York Football League Premier Division, will be looking to pull off a major shock against the cup-holders.