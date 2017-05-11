Woodhouse delighted to earn his first trophy for Town

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse was delighted with his side's second-half performance in the 4-2 East Riding FA Senior Cup final win against Hull City.

The former Sheffield United midfielder said: "I am delighted to get one in the cabinet and I am delighted with the performance.

"I think in the second half we were excellent, though in the first half we were very poor. I came in at half-time and said to the lads that has not really been an acceptable performance, miles off what I expected and we looked a little bit overawed by it all really.

"I said we have to go out and improve and I thought in the second half we were outstanding. For the lads to go 1-0 down and then get it back to 1-1 and then go 2-1 down it is easy to start feeling sorry for yourselves, especially the way we went 2-1 down as we have hit the bar from a corner and they have come out and broke and scored, a deflating way to concede."

The Seasiders chief added: "Fortunately when that second one went in for us we ran riot, we ran all over them. We wanted it more, tackled harder, won every header and every 50/50.

"Hull City are a full-time team and we've run them into the ground. Our lads looked fitter, stronger and they wanted it more. I'm delighted for the boys that have gone out there and put everything in. Sometimes in life you get what you deserve and we got what we deserved."

Woodhouse was very unhappy with an early decision by the referee, saying: "How we didn't get a penalty in the first minute I will never know, the referee, to be fair to him, did come up after and apologised and said it was a penalty, so you've got to respect him for that.

"The pitch wasn't great at all it was bobbly and that's being kind, speaking to the Hull City staff they weren't really used to anything like that so it was more difficult for them than us, playing in the NCE League we're used to pitches like this, so we knew how to play it a little bit better.

"We just put the ball in better areas, Brett Agnew was outstanding up front he was the best player on the pitch and their centre-halves couldn't handle him, he murdered them."

The Town manager was rocked by the knee injury which forced Louis Kirk off the pitch in the final.

"I am devastated for him as in the first half he was our best player, he got every second ball and his work ethic was fantastic."

Woodhouse praised Town chairman Pete Smurthwaite after the final, saying: "We are delighted for Pete as he puts so much into the football club, it's nice to reward for him with some silverware so he'll be buzzing.

"We've got to finish it off now an do the double next week."

The Seasiders face Penistone Church On Wednesday in the NCE League Cup final at Bramall Lane.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm, with admission for adults £5 and concessions £3.