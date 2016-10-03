Welfare on the ropes in Woodhouse’s dream debut

As a former boxer, Curtis Woodhouse knows all about the importance of making an impressive entrance.

And he arrived at Queensgate in style, overseeing a 7-1 win over Armthorpe Welfare just 24 hours after taking over as Bridlington Town manager.

Tom Fleming v Armthorpe

Woodhouse admitted he had no time to work with the Seasiders squad before Saturday’s game, but it hardly mattered.

He had not had a training session or met his players before arriving at the ground ahead of kick off.

He said: “A lot of the lads, I didn’t even know their name and I only had half-an-hour before the game to meet them and talk about things like shape.

“To find ourselves one down after 15 minutes when Armthorpe had hardly had a kick of the ball was frustrating.

Joel Sutton's penalty beats Liam Copley

“But we enjoyed a fantastic result in the end.

“It is very difficult to pick holes in the performance after a result like that.

“I have a couple of ideas I want to bring in, and I saw some things I really liked today, along with a couple of things I didn’t like so much.”

Woodhouse had wasted no time in putting his mark on the squad, by bringing in left back Jack Walters from Sheffield FC, who went straight into the starting 11.

He has also brought midfielder Nick McNamara back to Bridlington for a second spell, although he was not involved on Saturday.

With Town getting used to a new face in the dugout, Armthorpe took advantage and took a surprise lead.

They arrived with only one point from their first 11 games and the league’s leakiest defence but went ahead when Ash Allanson was robbed of possession inside his own half and the ball was slipped into the path of Liam Radford, who shot first time past the advancing James Hitchcock.

Joel Sutton forced a couple of comfortable saves from visiting keeper Liam Copley before Town finally hit their stride with three goals in 10 minutes towards the end of the first half.

Chris Adams opened Bridlington’s account in the Woodhouse era just past the half-hour mark.

Sutton’s free-kick just evaded Brett Agnew but Walters kept the ball alive on the by-line and Adams was able to fire a low left-footed drive into the net from 12 yards out.

Agnew added a second to round off a lovely passing move, slamming home a low cross from Sutton from close range.#

Within the blink of an eye it was 3-1, as Benn Lewis raced forward from right back and applied a smart finish past Copley.

Armthorpe looked ready to throw in the towel and Town carried on with relentless attacks after the interval.

Corners were causing problems at the back for the visitors and both Agnew and Alex Knaggs were off target with headers.

Agnew looked certainto add a fourth goal, but was taken out by keeper Copley, although the bodycheck somehow went unpunished.

Another corner, this time from the left, caused more chaos in the Welfare six-yard box where Tom Fleming missed a header and man of the match Kurtis Bedford stabbed a shot wide at the far post.

It was only in the final 15 minutes that the anticpated extra goals arrived.

Sutton was felled by Copley and got up to put the penalty kick past him, and a minute later Agnew stroked a shot from the edge of the area to make it five.

He then completed his hat-trick on 84 minutes. Sutton’s shot squirmed through the hands of the keeper and Agnew and substitute were queuing up, three feet out to tap the ball into the empty net.

Agnew, who played under Woodhouse during their time at Hull United last season, was allowed the final touch by his strike partner.

The seventh and final Town goal was the best of the lot.

Sutton let the ball run across his body and belted a low left-foot drive into the bottom corner of the goal from 25 yards out.

Copley eventually picked up a belated booking for fouling Agnew again in the closing stages, but it was of little importance.

Town’s new chapter was underway in the most emphatic style.