Town’s last-gasp double secures win at leaders

Curtis Woodhouse masterminded a superb victory for Town as he delivered a knock-out blow at NCE Premier Division leaders Liversedge on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders travelled to Clayborn unbeaten in Woodhouse’s three-match reign since taking over as manager, but the Liversedge clash signified a step up in class against a side unbeaten in 11 league outings.

Liversedge threaten the Bridlington goal

A bumper crowd of over 600 packed into Clayborn to watch a Liversedge side who had netted 18 goals in their last three league games.

It was easily the home side’s biggest crowd since an FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Coalville 12 years ago, but the majority went away disappointed after Bridlington scored two late goals to seal victory.

Sedge were unable to capture their recent form as they came up against a well-drilled Bridlington side.

Woodhouse - the former Sheffield United and Birmingham City professional - had his side well organised at the back as they frustrated Sedge for long periods.

Bridlington match-winner Joel Sutton

In a scrappy opening, Joel Sutton’s mis-hit cross was inches over the bar, while Jamie Forrester’s tame 30-yard effort was comfortably dealt with by Liversedge goalkeeper Christian Thewliss.

Liversedge came more into the game as the first half wore on and had strong appeals for a penalty turned down.

Steve Wales beat his man on the left wing and cut inside before laying the ball off to Harrison Blakeley.

He shimmied a defender but appeared to have his leg taken away from him in the act of shooting although loud appeals were waved away by the referee.

Tom Fleming tackles Harrison Blakeley

In first-half injury-time, Sedge forced successive corners and from the second, Joe Walton rose at the back post and produced a powerful downward header which Chris Jenkinson managed to clear off the line.

Liversedge upped the tempo at the start of the second half and the introduction of Rhys Davis and Brandon Kane gave them new impetus.

Kane had a shot well saved by James Hitchcock following neat work by Walton wide on the left, while the latter rose but headed wide of the target after another lovely passing move.

The breakthrough came after 75 minutes when Davis beat a man on the right wing and sent over a dangerous cross.

Jenkinson stretched out his foot and deflected the ball past Hitchcock to spark wild celebrations among the large home support.

Liversedge’s lead lasted just two minutes as a terrific Bridlington sweeping move downfield ended with Forrester producing an exquisite finish on the volley.

Liversedge were stunned for a time but attempted to battle back.

When an attack broke down, Bridlington again countered quickly, as Sutton was played through and he drilled low and hard past Thewliss.

Sedge threw men forward in and in a frantic finale, Max Elliott got on the end of a deep cross but was unable to guide the header past Hitchcock and it proved the final action as the home side’s unbeaten run came to an end and Woodhouse delivered the knock-out blow.

It was Bridlington’s fourth straight win and although they remain seventh in the Premier Division table, Town are just eight points behind leaders Liversedge with two games in hand.