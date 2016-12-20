Town Reserves end the year on a high

Bridlington Town Reserves left it late to earn three points from a hard fought game at LIV Supplies and finish 2016 comfortably in third place in Humber Premier League Division One behind Hornsea Town and Walkington.

The visitors settled extremely well to maintain possession on a boggy pitch and young Jake Taylor went close with an early chance.

Town continued to dominate the first half and after 32 minutes, Taylor had the ball in the LIV net but was ruled offside, leaving the game goalless at half-time.

Both sides started the second half with determination and there were numerous attempts at goal at either end.

Reserves skipper Chris Eyre delivered a telling ball over the top for Nathan Bristow to attempt a shot at the goal with a neat effort but he was unable to find the net.

Despite the condition of the pitch, Town continued to play with a certain amount of quality and recent signing Kyle Rose provided a great delivery which was subsequently headed into the goalkeeper’s hands by Eyre.

Another disallowed goal frustrated the Reserves as they were determined to get the three points and after Nathan Bristow had missed an open goal, manager John Kenney introduced a fresh set of legs in the form of Matty Richardson who replaced Taylor with 20 minutes remaining.

Town finally got the break through with two minutes left on the clock when Billy Tyler scored with a tap-in to secure the win.

The Reserves now have a four-week break before they return to action in mid-January and with the first two games of 2017 being against the bottom two clubs, Hall Road Rangers Reserves and Howden, they will be hoping to start the New Year off with positive results.