Town put seven-Day bid in for striker

Bridlington Town are closing in on the signing of Scarborough Athletic striker Jake Day to help boost their squad as they push on for NCEL Premier Division title success.

Town boss Curtis Woodhouse refused to be drawn on the identity of his targets, but admitted: “I have put the required seven day notices in for a few players, as we are without top scorer Brett Agnew now for four games due to suspension and Tom Fleming is banned for another couple of matches.

“I have been on the phone trying to line up a few new faces and hopefully will have some confirmed in time for our next game, which is at home to Albion Sports on Tuesday.”

Former Brid Sports Club forward Day scored the third and final goal in Tuesday’s 3-1 home win for Boro against a youthful Spennymoor United side in the Doodson Trophy.

Boro manager Steve Kittrick, speaking after the win at Queensgate, said: “Bridlington Town have put seven days in for Jake, but we want to keep him.

“Obviously it is up to the player though, we’ll have to see what happens.”

The Bridlington-based player’s cup strike was his first goal for Evo-Stik Division One North outfit Athletic after joining from East Yorkshire Carnegie in November, having scored seven goals in four games for the Humber Premier League team.