Town looking for revenge in double-header

Bridlington Town are hopeful of a bumper Boxing Day crowd as they look to avenge the FA Vase defeat they suffered to Pickering Town.

The Pikes won the encounter in October, Lewis Taylor’s late penalty proving to be the difference between the two sides at Queensgate.

But they meet again on Monday, the first part of a festive double-header.

Town have won 14 of their last 15 league games under Curtis Woodhouse, but Pickering are flying too, and have picked up 16 points from the last 18 available.

The rivals lie third and fourth in the NCEL Premier Division table, with the North Yorkshire side one point ahead of Bridlington.

Pickering are managed by ex-Town boss Paul Marshall and have the meanest defence in the league, conceding just 17 goals in 21 games.

The two sides meet again in the reverse fixture at Mill Lane on January 2.