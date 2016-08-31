Town head to Bottesford

Bridlington Town travel to Bottesford Town tonight, knowing that the newly-promoted side have settled well into life in the NCEL Premier Division.

The Lincolnshire outfit could move into third spot if they win, while The Seasiders will be looking to build on Saturday’s impressive 4-3 win at Handsworth Parramore.

Town manager Gary Allanson said: “Bottesford have had a very good start to the season, winning three of their first four games and only conceding three goals, so we know they are very organised and disciplined and will be difficult to break down.

“We need to be positive and patient and hopefully start to get a good run of consistent results.”