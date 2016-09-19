Town have chance to earn FC United clash

Bridlington Town have been given the chance to take on one of the biggest clubs in non-league football.

The Seasiders face Harrogate Town in an FA Cup replay tomorrow night, but the winners will travel to FC United of Manchester in the third qualifying round.

The Red Rebels were set up in 2005 by supporters who were frustrated when Manchester United were taken over by American businessmen.

They have gone on to become one of the best-supported non-league clubs in the country, and moved into Broadhurst Park, a 4,400-capacity stadium last year.

Their squad features former Bridlington Town player Tom Greaves, but they are struggling in 18th in the National League North, while Harrogate are second in the table.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Harrogate, when Bridlington conceded an equaliser with four minutes to go, manager Gary Allanson said: “We have to go again on Tuesday night, hopefully we will have enough energy to have another go.

“It is a great experience for the younger players to play players at this level and at fantastic grounds like Harrogate, but we are not going there to enjoy the experience.

“We will apply ourselves in exactly the same way, we have a fantastic team spirit and the players have a great opportunity to become heroes.”