Town cup-tie chosen for live BBC coverage

Bridlington Town will be involved in the FA Cup match of the day this weekend when their trip to South Shields will be streamed live by the BBC.

Town chairman Pete Smurthwaite is delighted his side have been chosen as the top preliminary round tie, which will be streamed live via the BBC Sport website on BBC iPlayer.

He said: “It shows the high regard the club is held in to be selected out of so many cup games this weekend.

“Our history, having been to Wembley twice, must have helped get us selected as will the fact South Shields won the FA Vase final last season.

“We will get a payment from the FA which will also help the club as will the fact that we get half the crowd takings on Saturday.

“They had 1,700 for Tuesday’s 5-0 win against Brighouse so you could be looking at a bigger crowd in the cup.”

Brid will know they face a tough task as they lost 2-1 at home to Brighouse in pre-season and they were thrashed by Shields in midweek.

The kick-off has been brought forward to 12:30pm to accommodate the coverage.

If the cup-tie does not require a replay, the Seasiders will be at home in the league on Tuesday night when Rainworth MW are the visitors.

South Shields play in the Evo-Stik League Division One North and are captained by Argentine former Sunderland and Middlesbrough full-back Julio Arca.

They made a successful appearance at Wembley last season, beating Cleethorpes Town 4-0 in the FA Vase final.

They also won the Northern League title last season.

Shields have won both their league games this season, 2-1 at Trafford on Saturday and 5-0 at home to Brighouse on Tuesday. Kick off is 12.30pm