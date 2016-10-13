Town chairman furious at ‘total lack of respect’

Bridlington Town chairman Peter Smurthwaite has hit out at an unnamed club for what he believes are underhand attempts to sign members of the Seasiders’ squad.

A change of management at Queensgate has seen a number of comings and goings in the past two weeks.

Town have brought in five players but have seen Ash Allanson head to fellow NCEL club Hall Road Rangers and Louis Kirk has signed for Goole.

Conner Harman, James Whittingham and Will Waudby have all taken to social media to announce they are leaving Bridlington.

In a statement posted on the club website, Smurthwaite said: “We are currently investigating several illegal approaches to our players to sign for an EvoStik League club without following the correct procedure and when all the facts have been gathered we will be reporting the matter to the relevant county football association.

“The signings we have made recently have been done correctly.

“We expect a certain amount of tapping up of players, but recent actions show a total lack of respect to a fellow local club and it will be stopped.”