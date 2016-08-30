Thrilling comeback win was ‘confidence booster’

Getting a first win of the league season at Handsworth Parramore could be a springboard for Bridlington Town, according to manager Gary Allanson.

A Joel Sutton hat-trick inspired the Seasiders to a 4-3 win at one of the teams expected to be among the front-runners for the NCEL title.

He said: “Saturday was a great result for us and a real confidence booster as we were all still feeling sorry for ourselves after the Clipstone defeat.

“The pressure was building after only picking up one point from our first two games, but we had some players missing again through injury and unavailability, so we had to shuffle the team again

“Handsworth were full of confidence after winning five of their opening games including a very impressive 4-1 win against Stocksbridge in the FA Cup.

“Being honest, in the first 30 minutes we were 2-0 down and hanging on by our fingernails.

“In boxing terms we were on the ropes and one punch away from being knocked out.

“But the players dug deep and we managed to score a fantastic team goal started by James Hitchcock who threw the ball out and five passes later we had scored with a brilliant finish from Chris Adams.

“We went in at half time and we all felt that we could get something out of the game as their body language had gone.

“Joel Sutton had a great game scoring a brilliant hat-trick for the second season running against them, but all the players deserve huge credit for their reaction after Tuesday and they have all shown a fantastic attitude in training.

“As a manager, you can’t ask for anymore from a group of players who worked tirelessly for each other and in the end got their deserved rewards,”