THIS WEEKEND'S FOOTBALL: Pier tackle rivals Edgehill

West Pier will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 loss at Filey Town with victory at Division One rivals Edgehill on Saturday.
Edgehill have won all three of their games this season so will pose a tough test to Andy Spivey's side, whose loss to Filey was their first league defeat in over two years.
There is also a derby clash between Hunmanby United and Filey at Sands Lane, the other top-flight games being Newlands v Goal Sports (3pm ko) and Seamer at home to Flamborough.
Division Two leaders Itis Itis Rovers will look to maintain their 100% record when they play host to Snainton, while in the Reserve League unbeaten sides West Pier Reserves and Scalby Reserves lock horns in the pick of the matches.
On Sunday, Traf will be looking to build upon their opening-day Sunday League Division One win against Newlands with success at Fylingdales, who opened up with a 6-3 win at West Pier.
Newly-promoted Angel kick off their campaign at Newlands, while Angel's new reserve team open their Division Two season at home to Newlands Reserves.
Saturday's fixtures (2pm ko unless stated)
Division One
Edgehill V West Pier
Hunmanby Utd V Filey Town
Newlands Park V Goal Sports (3pm ko)
Seamer Sports V Flamborough
Division Two
Old Victoria V Scalby
Commercial V Cayton Corinthians
FC Rosette V Goldsborough Utd
Itis Itis Rovers V Snainton (1pm ko)
Fishburn Park V Falsgrave Ath
Sherburn V Ayton
Reserve League
Ayton Reserves V Edgehill 3rds
Filey Town Res V Edgehill Res
West Pier Res V Scalby Res
Newlands Park Res V Seamer Sports Res
Sunday's fixtures (10.30am ko)
Division One
Ayton v West Pier
Fylingdales v Trafalgar
Newlands v Angel
Division Two
Angel Reserves v Newlands Reserves
Golden Last v Fylingdales Reserves
Hush v Ayton Reserves
Radio Scarborough v Castle Tavern
