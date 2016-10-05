The goals keep on flowing as Town hit eight

After scoring seven against Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday, Bridlington Town went one better against Retford United on Tuesday evening.

The 8-0 win means Curtis Woodhouse’s team are averaging a goal every 12 minutes in their first two games under Curtis Woodhouse.

New signings Nick McNamara and Jamie Forrester marked their debuts with goals, while Joel Sutton stole the headlines with a hat-trick, to make it five goals in four days for him.

Sutton opened the scoring with a deflected shot in the ninth minute.

Retford hadn’t come to defend, leaving plenty of players forward at all times during the game, and they were unlucky to hit the bar when only one goal behind.

But after that, it was one-way traffic.

Chris Jenkinson did well to keep a deep cross in play and his header dropped to the feet of McNamara who swept home Town’s second.

Three quick-fire goals killed the contest at the start of the second half.

Supporters were still drinking their half-time tea when Sutton made it 3-0.

He ran through from the halfway line, and just when it looked like he would be crowded out by defenders, he worked himself some space and found the net.

He completed his treble minutes later and on 55 minutes it was 5-0, Andy Norfolk knocking home a rebound.

Beleaguered Retford began to lose their tempers and a 20-man bust-up in the centre circle ended with a yellow card for each team, after Jenkinson had been crudely tripped to spark the melee.

Norfolk ended an incisive counter attack by curling a shot from outside the area with 15 minutes to go, but the punishement still wasn’t over.

Town were relentless and refused to take their foot of the pedal - learning from a boxer’s instinct.

Brett Agnew, who was captain for the night in the absence of the suspended Tom Fleming, got his reward on 84 minutes, running through and confidently adding Town’s seventh.

The rout was completed in stylish fashion right on the final whistle.

A poor throw from the visitors’ number one landed at the feet of new boy Forrester and he sent an audacious chip back over the keeper and just under the crossbar.