Teams on cloud NINE after winning runs

The town’s flagship football and rugby teams have their eyes on stretching their remarkable winning runs into double figures.

Bridlington Town and Bridlington RUFC both won their ninth successive league game at the weekend.

The Seasiders beat Worksop Town 3-0 at Queensgate on Saturday, and at the same time, the rugby club’s first XV were cruising to a 52-0 success at Acklam.

Town’s last league defeat came at Cleethorpes in mid-September, while the rugby club’s first team have won all of their opening nine games in Yorkshire One.

Football club chairman Peter Smurthwaite said: “The success on the pitch has also ­resulted in an increase in attendances for home games but we still struggle to bring local sponsors to the club.

“It is also good to see that Bridlington RUFC are having a successful season and trust both teams can now receive even more support from the sporting public of Bridlington. I am sure new supporters would enjoy the standard of the sport and the hospitality they would receive at both clubs.”

Rugby club head coach Paul Cook said: “The beginning of the season has gone very well. We’ve played some really good stuff in most games, but even when not at our best we have won.”

“Our open style of play has brought many tries and we have also defended very well which is very pleasing as we work a lot on this in training.

“The lads deserve a lot of credit for the commitment and effort they are showing.”

Cook’s men will look to make it 10 in a row when they welcome lowly Bradford Salem to Dukes Park on Saturday.

Bridlington Town will have to wait a week to hit double figures as they are in East Riding Senior Cup action Malton and Norton on Saturday.

Chairman Smurthwaite said: “Our ninth consecutive win in the league has followed on from our successful FA Cup run which has given a great start to the season.

“The playing squad assembled by Gary Allanson and Wayne Lewis has given Curtis Woodhouse and Ian Ashbee an excellent foundation to build on and they have added to the squad with some astute signings.”