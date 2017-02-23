Supporters plan tribute for James Moorfoot

Premier League football supporters are planning a tribute to a player who died during a match near Bridlington earlier this month.

Hull City fans are planning to hold a minute’s applause in memory of James Moorfoot during this Saturday’s game against Burnley.

The 28-year-old teacher was playing for Langtoft against Hedon Rangers 3rds in the East Riding County League at Rudston when he collapsed.

James was a season ticket holder at the KCom Stadium and will be remembered inside the ground, as the game approaches the half-hour mark.

A statement from his club Langtoft said: “Hull City have very kindly agreed to a dedication for James during the 28th minute of Saturday’s match v Burnley.

“The dedication will be in the form of a picture of James along with a message from those closest to him which will be displayed on the large screens inside the stadium.

“We really want to get this message out and hope you will support this.”

They are hoping supporters will share the idea on social media to help to give James ‘the send-off he deserves’.

James previously played for Bridlington teams Lounge Bar and Seabirds.