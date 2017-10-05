Super-sub Day shines as Brid claim late win

Bridlington Town secured a dramatic 5-2 home victory against Harrogate Railway on Tuesday night, with sub Jake Day smashing home four second-half goals.

Day came on in the 56th minute with the visitors leading 1-0, and within two minutes he had levelled.

The striker put Brid ahead on 70 minutes, and although Harrogate levelled again on 83 minutes, two more goals from Day either side of a cracking strike from Joel Sutton secured a superb win for the Seasiders.

Boss Curtis Woodhouse said: “Jake Day was like Didier Drogba when he came on, the performance he put on for 30 minutes was unbelievable.

“All the best games that Jake has played this season have been when he has come as a sub, I think he has scored eight from the bench now.

“As a manager you dream of substitutions like that, when you bring someone on after 60 minutes and he gets four goals.”

The Seasiders chief was left stunned by the way his side battle back late on.

He added: “I have never managed a team like Brid Town before, to come back and score three late on and win it like that.

“The lads are a credit to the club.

“I know if I was a striker or winger I would want to be playing for us as we create so many chances.

“It’s a good thing we are as fit as we are, that’s why we score so many goals in the final 15 minutes of matches.”