Super Seasiders sink Tigers to complete hat-trick of final wins

Bridlington Town won their third consecutive East Riding Senior Cup after a thrilling 4-2 win over a youthful Hull City side.

Andrew Norfolk’s double and goals apiece from Brett Agnew and Joel Sutton secured the triumph for Curtis Woodhouse’s team.

Brett Agnew was on target for Town in their cup final win against Hull City

The Seasiders had an appeal for a penalty turned down in the opening moments of the game when Sutton was brought down in the area, but the referee waved away the protests.

Hull then seized their first opportunity as a free-kick was sent into the area for Lewis Ritson to side-foot into the net with a well-taken first-time finish.

Bridlington weren’t behind for long however, as Sutton had his shot rebounded by Hull keeper Charlie Andrew, with Norfolk on hand to slot in the equaliser.

It was a tightly contested game throughout, with both sides evenly matched.

The pair went in at the break level, but both had their opportunities to take the lead.

The Seasiders came out fighting second half, and peppered the City goal with chances galore, including one that rebounded off the crossbar.

Second after this shot, Hull hit on the counter and scored with a nice finish from Elliot Holmes.

Town were forced into a change shortly after half-time as Louis Kirk went down with a knee injury.

He was carried off to applause from the bumper crowd at Haworth Park and replaced by Benn Lewis.

The equaliser was coming, and it eventually did in the 68th minute as a long throw into the area was flicked on twice before Norfolk headed it into the back of the net for his and Town’s second goal.

Seconds later Brid were ahead. A wayward clearance from Andrew fell to Agnew, who needed no invitation to slot it into the net from outside the box.

If the game wasn’t over then, it was 10 minutes from time as Sutton scored inside the area to seal a historic win for Town and means they head into next week’s NCEL League Cup final against Penistone Church in high spirits.