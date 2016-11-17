Striker leaves Bridlington Town

Gareth Owen made an immediate impact for his new club after leaving Bridlington Town.

Owen’s appearances have been limited this season due to injuries and Town’s stunning run of form, leaving the attacker to head for Hall Road Rangers.

And he scored the winner on his debut for Dave Ricardos’ men as they won 1-0 at elague leaders Penistone Church on Wednesday night.

Woodhouse was quick to wish Owen all the best in his future.

“Gaz gave me 100% every time he played for us and in training, but his opportunities were limited due to injuries so this move is probably for the best,” said the Brid boss.

“It’s been difficult for Gaz as we’ve been in excellent form and it’s always hard to change a winning team, so we wish him all the best at Hall Road.”

Woodhouse has moved quickly to replace Owen, admitting that he’s already put seven days in for an unnamed player, who he hopes to have available for next Wednesday’s trip to AFC Mansfield.

“Hopefully they’ll come to the club as I don’t want to leave the squad short on numbers.”