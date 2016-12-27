Striker confesses: The ref got it right!

Here is something you won’t see very often - a player who was sent off admitting that he deserved it.

Bridlington Town striker Brett Agnew was dismissed for a foul after just quarter-of-an-hour of their Boxing Day clash with Pickering Town.

The moment of impact

Referee Darren Whatling’s decision to show a red card shocked many of the 340-strong crowd in Queensgate, but he has received backing from the most unlikely of places.

Agnew, who has scored 29 goals so far this season, has defended the official, saying on social media: “I did deserve to walk, it was a late challenge from me and I admitted that straight away.

“I hold my hands up, I’m not perfect and neither are the refs. Sorry for letting everyone down.”

The Scotsman fouled Russell Parker inside the Pickering half and the visiting players immediately raced to surround referee Whatling to plead for a red card. It worked and Agnew was dismissed for the second time this season.

His manager Curtis Woodhouse also said he felt the decision was the correct one.

“I thought it was a red card. It was a bad tackle and I don’t think the referee had any option really.”

Pickering went on take full advantage, winning 3-2 to move into second in the NCEL table.

