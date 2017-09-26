Step up and join in with walking sport

A series of walking sports sessions, designed especially to get older people more active, will be held in Bridlington for the first time next week.

The first walking netball game takes place at the town’s leisure centre on Monday at 1pm, with football at the same time and venue on Wednesday.

Try netball on Monday

The free sessions have been arranged to follow Older Person’s Day on Sunday and the aim is to get over 50s keeping fit. If popular, they will become regular fixtures at the centre.

Cllr Richard Harrap, council portfolio holder for adult and carer services, said: “The introduction of walking sports to the East Riding has so far helped many older people try out a sport for the first time or rediscover their love of a particular sport, regardless of their level of fitness or ability.

“It is fantastic to see walking sports now potentially being rolled out to Bridlington - the perfect pportunity to highlight the fact that age is no barrier to being able to enjoy sport and exercise.”

Sarah Johnson, sport and active communities officer, added: “We are really excited to be marking Older People’s Day in this way because the sport, play and arts service really does have a wide range of activities and sports to offer people of all abilities, and we would encourage people to come along and give it a go.”