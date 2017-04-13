Seasiders win at Armthorpe to confirm top-three finish

Bridlington Town’s 2-1 win at Armthorpe on Tuesday condemned the latter to the drop and ensured the Seasiders will finish the campaign no lower than the third position that they occupy at present.

Nick Baxter answered the call from Curtis Woodhouse to assist in the keeping dilemma caused by injuries to James Hitchcock and Marc Wain.

Although he was beaten in the third minute Baxter turned back the years by pulling off two incredible saves in the second half to make sure there was no upset in a game Town completely controlled.

Tom Fleming almost surprised home keeper Liam Copley with a 35-yard effort but it was Town who were stunned when Gary Collier got free on the left and, with the visitors appealing vainly for offside, he continued his run to fire over the advancing Baxter.

The Seasiders had a big shout for handball in the Armthorpe area turned down as they took the game to their hosts and after spending most of the first half on the defensive, the hosts succumbed twice in the last 10 minutes.

With nine minutes of the half remaining a crossfield ball found the lively Jordan Harrison and from his cross into the area Jake Day finished with a shot with the outside of his right boot to draw the sides level.

Then on the stroke of half-time Brett Agnew followed up to score after Copley had saved a 30-yard strike from Jamie Forrester.

Town continued to have the better of the exchanges in the second period and twice the frame of the goal came to Armthorpe’s rescue and Day had a header cleared of the line.

With only one goal in it there was always the possibility that the relegation contenders would snatch an equaliser but Baxter was not in the mood to be beaten again and Town held firm to send their opponents down.

Cleethorpes Town won 3-0 at Clipstone and now require five points from five games to lift the title and leave Pickering Town and Bridlington battling it out for the runners-up spot.

Both sides have three games left with the Pikes holding a three point advantage.

Bridlington Town: Baxter, Knaggs, Walters, Forrester (Taylor 59), Jenkinson, Papprill, Harrison (Kirk 87), Fleming (Taylor 73), Agnew (Norfolk 78), Day, Adams.

Unused subs: Bedford, Lewis.

Attendance: 90.

It’s going to be a busy few days at Queensgate over the Easter weekend.

On Saturday Bridlington Town play hosts to Thackley in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division followed on Monday afternoon by Scarborough Athletic’s final home league fixture before moving to their new Scarborough base in the summer.

Local rivals Tadcaster Albion are Scarborough’s visitors for what could be a memorable finale.

The Seadogs are still in with a chance of making the end-of-season play-offs.

Thackley bowed out of the League Cup at the hands of the Seasiders in October and the two sides met again at Dennyfield in the league a month ago when they fought out a 3-3 draw.

Up to the beginning of March Thackley were still in with a chance of league honours but recent results, including last Saturday’s 6-1 home defeat by champions elect Cleethorpes Town, have seen them drop out of the race.

On Tuesday night Town will welcome Division One promotion contenders AFC Emley in the semi-final of the League Cup.

Emley have in their ranks the league’s overall leading scorer Ashley Flynn and although he has scored 54 times this season he is well short of the tally of 78 goals that he managed a year ago.

The winners of Tuesday’s game will book a place in the Final at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground on the 17th of next month against either Penistone Church or Glasshoughton Welfare who also play on Tuesday.