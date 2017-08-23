Seasiders sunk at Queensgate by Rainworth

Rainworth Miners Welfare moved to the top of the NCEL Premier Division with a 2-1 win at Queensgate on Tuesday night.

The Nottinghamshire side condemned Bridlington Town to their second defeat in their opening three league games thanks to two first-half goals.

Bridlington's Andy Norfolk v Rainworth

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Nathan Modest was a livewire throughout the game and he opened the scoring on 11 minutes, finding the net after a Brid clearance was returned into the penalty area.

He then sent a fizzing shot just over the bar as Town looked sluggish after their FA Cup exertions at South Shields at the weekend.

They were two down on the half-hour mark, midfielder Tomas Poole hitting a low effort from 25 yards which zipped past James Hitchcock.

Stunned by the goals, Town boss Curtis Woodhouse hauled off Ethan Nelson and Joel Sutton, and sent on Benn Lewis and Jamie Richardson.

Town made their third and final change at the break, replacing Jake Day with Chris Adams and the Seasiders raised their game after the break.

They made a breakthrough midway through the second half, when a superb left-wing Jack Walters cross was met by a towering header by Brett Agnew.

The Seasiders will look to return to winning ways at Barton Town this Saturday.

Dave Botham’s side have lost two and drawn one game so far this season, all of them on the road, so they will be eyeing a winning start at the Easy Buy Stadium on Saturday.

Former Scarborough Athletic defender Paul Foot, who was the boss last season, is now Botham’s assistant, while another ex-Boro ace, striker Gary Bradshaw, is the coach.