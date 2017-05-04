Seasiders set for double final test

Bridlington Town are hoping to win the East Riding FA Senior Cup for a third consecutive season when they take on Hull City at Haworth Park, the home of Hall Road Rangers, on Wednesday, May 10.

On their way to the final the Seasiders overcame York Minster Engineering League sides Malton & Norton and Dunnington before defeating Humber Premier League team Pocklington Town in the semi-final.

Hull City have seen off North Ferriby United, South Cave United and Hall Road Rangers scoring 17 goals and conceding four in the process.

Admission to the game is £4 for adults with concessions £2.

A week later the Seasiders bring down the curtain on their season against Penistone Church in the League Cup final at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground.

Admission price details are yet to be released.