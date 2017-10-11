Seasiders re-sign keeper Dobson

Bridlington Town have announced the re-signing of experienced goalkeeper Phil Dobson from Hall Road Rangers, just hours after James Hitchcock left the club

The veteran shot-stopper has worked with Town boss Curtis Woodhouse before at Hull United, and he was included in the NCEL Division One team of the season in 2016-17 for helping Hall Road to the title.

“I’m really happy to welcome Dobbo to Bridlington Town, he comes with lots of experience and will bring some calm to our back four,” Woodhouse said.

He added: “We have been conceding way too many goals when we are defending well but at the moment it’s one shot one goal and it’s not been good enough. Dobbo will make his debut on Saturday and going forward will be our number one goalkeeper.”

Dobson is cup-tied for the FA Vase game against Tow Law, having played for Hall Road, so Woodhouse has brought in Adam Nicholson as a back up ‘keeper.

“Both train tomorrow with the team for the first time. Thank you to Bill Gill and Darren Sunley for their help getting Dobbo over the line. A pleasure to deal with as always.”

Two players have also left Queensgate, with defender Benn Lewis and keeper James Hitchcock departing the club.

A club statement said: “Hitchy was offered the opportunity to stay and fight for his shirt like everybody else but saw himself above that so decided to leave.

"We would like to thank them both for their hard work during their time with the Seasiders and wish them the best of luck for the future."

Bridlington's next game is Saturday’s trip to Maltby Main.

Read tomorrow's Free Press for an interview with new Seasiders signing Paul Robson