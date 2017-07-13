Seasiders kick off with win at Grimsby Borough

Bridlington Town kicked off their pre-season with a 3-2 win at Grimsby Borough on Wednesday night.
An experimental Brid side took to the pitch against a strong-looking Grimsby Borough side.
New signing Jamie Richardson pulled out with injury in the warm up and so didn’t play a part.
Reserve players Reece Nestor, Johnny Morritt and Lewis Shaw were given a run-out to try and impress manager Curtis Woodhouse.
The game got off to a cagey start, Chris Adams was the first to test the Grimsby goal as he was in on goal after a nice flick on, but took too long to get his shot out, and the ball deflected out for a corner.
It was an even game throughout, with both sides having plenty of chances to score, but it was the Seasiders who broke the deadlock.
Two minutes from the break Lewis Clarkson, a new signing for Town, shot low into the bottom corner, the Boro keeper got a hand to it but his shot trickled in.
Just moments into the second half Grimsby were level, as Josh Morrell fired a volley into the bottom corner, and there wasn’t much reserve keeper Nestor could do about it.
Though it didn’t take too long for Town to get back ahead, as a minute later Jake Day tapped the ball into an open net to put the Seasiders 2-1 up.
It was level again as a lovely lay-off set up Danny Trott to score Grimsby’s second.
Town won the game 10 minutes from time with another Day strike to seal the win.
