Seasiders end jinx to reach last eight

Bridlington Town finally got one over on Pickering Town as the sides met for the fourth time this season in a League Cup tie on Tuesday evening.

When the visitors took the lead early in the second half, it looked like their excellent record at Queensgate would continue.

Curtis Woodhouse's team will be favourites for the League Cup

But Bridlington quickly found an equaliser before a double from new striker Jake Day made it six goals in his first three games to send the Seasiders into the quarter finals.

On a bitterly cold night, the away side made the first chance. Lewis Taylor freed Joe Danby down the left and his low cross was pushed away by James Hitchcock, just beyond the stretching Ryan Blott who was waiting to pounce at the far post.

Pickering lost midfielder Tom Claisse early on to injury but his replacement Joe Dale almost opened the scoring when he clipped a shot that was heading to the bottom corner until Hitchcock got down well.

The first half was cagey and niggly, like the two earlier encounters at Queensgate.

Chris Jenkinson scored Bridlington's first goal

Harry Fox was off target from long-range and then didn’t get the luck of the bounce as he burst into the area, and the clearance bounced off Day and rolled wide with the goal gaping.

Hitchcock was called upon to deny Blott at the start of the second period, somehow keeping out his effort when it looked odds-on the former Scarborough striker would turn Eddy Birch’s cross into the back of the net.

Pickering skipper Nick Thompson broke the deadlock on 54 minutes, putting a low shot from the edge of the area past the dive of keeper Hitchcock.

But the hosts crucially levelled within six minutes.

Will Waudby delivered a free kick and when Tim Taylor’s header bounced off a green shirt, centre-half Chris Jenkinson showed the technique a striker would be proud of to fire a rasping shot past Toby Wells.

Town should have gone in front when Day’s deft control and touch played in Fox, but the teenager lost his composure and blazed wildly over the bar.

Pickering then spurned a glorious chance when Hitchcock, who was assured all night long, stuck up a hand and denied sub Dale, after Ged Dalton had broken the offside trap.

Another sub, this time Bridlington’s Jordan Harrison, forced Wells into a smart save and as Day tried to force the rebound over the line, the ball hit Wells looped up and Robert Chipps cleared from under his own crossbar.

Bridlington edged ahead with 15 minutes to go.

The lively Harrison showed off his tricks and was eventually bundled over as he entered the area.

Brid have been far from clinical from 12 yards this season, but full of confidence, Day took responsibility and the keeper’s early dive to his right made it simple for him to send the ball into the other corner.

The next five minutes were all about the forward.

Firstly, he showed remarkably quick feet and smashed a shot which cannoned down off the underside of the crossbar and away to safety.

Then, Day hit the top of the woodwork with a soaring header which had Wells worried.

Not to be denied, he finally got his reward in the 80th minute.

Joel Sutton’s effort was parried and Day reacted quickest to seal matters and book Bridlington’s quarter-final place.

Every other team in the top 10 of the Premier Division is out, so surely Town are favourites to lift the trophy.