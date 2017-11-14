Seasiders boss Woodhouse linked with Grimsby Town job

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse is reported to be in talks with League Two side Grimsby Town as their new first-team coach.

Reports have suggested that Woodhouse, 37, who took over as Brid boss last September, has been offered the first-team role at Blundell Park, where the manager is former Scarborough FC chief Russell Slade.

Woodhouse played 19 games during Slade's first stint in charge, in the second half of the 2005/16 campaign in League Two, helping the Mariners to finish in fourth place, reaching the play-offs. Woodhouse played in both of Grimsby's play-off semi-final victories over Lincoln City, setting up the only goal of the game in the first leg.

He played his last Football League game in the play-off final at the Millennium Stadium where Grimsby were defeated 1–0 in the final by Cheltenham Town.

The former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder left the club at the end of that campaign to take up boxing, and went on to become British light-welterweight champion.