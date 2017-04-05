Seasiders back on track with Railway victory

An experimental Bridlington Town line-up eased past struggling Harrogate Railway Athletic on Tuesday night.

With tougher tests on the horizon, manager Curtis Woodhouse left the spine of his regular team on the bench, with Chris Jenkinson, Tom Fleming and Brett Agnew all among the substitutes.

Bridlington Town's Tim Taylor v Harrogate Railway

Leading scorer Joel Sutton limped off early in the game too but Bridlington still had far too much for a young Railway side who are on a poor run of form and ran out 5-1 winners.

Jake Day rounded off a nice passing move to open the scoring on 14 minutes,but Harrogate produced a surprise equaliser out of nowhere within 90 seconds.

A long ball over the top left Town’s debutant keeper Steve Janney exposed and although he darted out of his penalty box, Railway’s Cameron Lyn got to the ball first, knocked it past the stranded gloveman and rolled into an empty net.

After a good start, it took Bridlington a while to find their fluency again but they nudged ahead just before the half-time whistle.

Bridlington Town's Jake Day blocks a shot from a Harrogate Railway player

Day got in behind the defence and squared the ball for Andy Norfolk to tap in, a perfect present on his final day as a teenager.

Five minutes after the break, defender Alex Knaggs got his first goal of the season, and with the result no longer in doubt, Bridlington dominated the rest of the match.

Day fizzed a low shot into the bottom corner to make it four on 63 minutes and a fifth goal arrives soon afterwards.

Norfolk ignored Harrogate defender Darren Munday’s appeals for a foul, and referee David Jones did too, allowing the striker to run through and beat keeper James Webster comfortably.