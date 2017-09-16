SATURDAY LEAGUE: Division 2 & Reserve League: Rovers march on

Early Division Two pacesetters Itis Itis Rovers romped to a 6-1 win at home to Snainton.

Josh Young just about beat the offside trap before sliding into the bottom corner to put Rovers into the lead after 10 minutes.

Player-manager Mikey Barker then grabbed two goals to put his side firmly in control of the contest before Liam Vasey lashed in a fourth.

Snainton hit back just before the break but second-half goals from sub Callum Myers and Sam Broadbent wrapped up a 6-1 success.

Barker should have sealed his hat-trick, but he skewed straight at the keeper with the net gaping late on in the contest.

Left-back Ali Jones was Rovers' star man, while Neil Forsyth also impressed at centre-back.

Scalby stayed behind Rovers in second spot after hammering newcomers Old Victoria 18-1, despite going 1-0 down after just five minutes.

Strikers Craig Rackham and Rob Speight led the charge back for the Otters, both grabbing six goals each for the victors, who led 5-1 at the break.

Further goals came from man of the match Ashley Townley (2), Mark Oldroyd (2), Simon Rigg and the 18th and final goal from youngster Callum Randerson.

Sherburn's home game against Ayton was called to a premature halt after 37 minutes due to a nasty injury to Ayton's Howard Dickinson.

Following a 90-minute wait for an ambulance to arrive, both sides agreed to abandon the game, which was still locked at 0-0.

Fishburn Park Reserves and Falsgrave Athletic played out a 1-1 draw.

The hosts had the best chance of the first half, but after rounding the Falsgrave keeper, Jack Kipling fired wide.

Falsgrave took the lead after the break, a defensive error allowing the visitor's striker to slot past Park gloveman Paul Watson.

Carl Oliver's side weren't to be denied though and Ste Ross fired into the bottom corner after he was given time and space in the box.

Stephen Hartas shone in the Fishburn midfield.

FC Rosette's home game against Goldsborough United and Cayton's trip to Commercial were both called off due to waterlogged pitches.

Edgehill Reserves made it three wins from three and stayed top of the pile in the Reserve League after beating Filey Town Reserves 6-2.

Benny Davis and Robbie Scarborough both grabbed two for the victors, with man of the match Andy Noon and Nathan Barber grabbing their other two goals.

Edgehill 3rds made it three wins from three for the club with a resounding 11-3 win at Ayton Reserves.

Shaun Dodson and Gary Hepples rattled in a hat-trick apiece for the victors, while Shaun Pye also smashed in a brace.

Man of the match Dave Leddon also got on the scoresheet, while a Simon Robson strike and an own goal wrapped up their scoring.

West Pier Reserves battled back to see off Scalby Reserves.

Scalby's star man Taylor Jordan put Andy Thorpe's side a goal to the good early on, and the away side should've doubled their lead when they were awarded a penalty.

That opportunity was spurned by Brandon Catherall however and the Otters were made to pay as goals from Chris Weetman, Rich Tolliday and Mikey Anderson put Pier in charge at 3-1 up going into the break.

That lead was quickly extended when sub Jamie Lee made an immediate impact to make it 4-1 before Weetman's second handed Pier a 5-1 lead.

Tolliday volleyed in his second to make it 6-1 before goals from veteran Dave Wedge and debutant Jason Prosser handed the hosts an 8-1 lead.

Pier's scoring was wrapped up by the goal of the game, Ryan Goodworth firing in from 25 yards.

Jack South, playing against his former club, grabbed a late consolation for Scalby, who were the better side for the opening 30 minutes but found Pier keeper Rich Curtis in fine form.

Curtis shared the man of the match honours with Weetman.

Another side who battled back to take a victory were Newlands Reserves, who beat Seamer Reserves 5-4.

Seamer led 1-0, only for Brandon Diston to level matters up.

Again Seamer took the lead, going 3-1 up before Ben Lilley made it 3-2 and Aidan Thomas equalised with a right-footed lob from the edge of the box.

Lee McLaughlin then scored a superb solo goal to hand Park a 4-3 lead and a Gary Jordan penalty made it 5-3.

Seamer grabbed another goal to make things interesting, but Park held on to claim their first win of the season.

Sam Walker and Daz Hastie both scored doubles for Seamer.