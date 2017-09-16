SATURDAY LEAGUE: Division 1 - Edgehill beat rivals Pier in nine-goal thriller

Edgehill took the early advantage in the Division One title race after beating champions West Pier in a nine-goal thriller.

Steve Clegg's side flew out of the traps early on and were soon a goal to the good after Lloyd Henderson cut in off the left-flank and sent a rasping drive past Scott Wardman in the Pier net.

It was soon 2-0 after James Gunn was brought down in the box and Luke Jones made no mistake in firing in from the penalty spot.

Pier battled back to 2-1, Sean Exley sending an unstoppable drive into the back of the net to half his side's deficit.

Edgehill restored their two-goal advantage heading into the break though, Jackson Jowett scoring his side's third.

Pier roared back into the contest after half-time, Neil Thomas firing in a low drive for 3-2 before his brother Gary Thomas levelled matters up for Andy Spivey's men.

Edgehill soon went back in front however, Liam Salt getting on the end of a ball into the box from Jones to fire in.

A moment of contention followed as Edgehill extended their lead to 5-3 as Pier believed the ball had gone out of play on the flank, but Jowett crossed into the box and Jones ended the game as a contest with their fifth, much to the anger of the visitors.

Sam Garnett got on the end of a ball from sub Alex Bowman to make it 5-4, but Edgehill held on to land a huge blow in the Division One title race.

Boss Clegg said: "I think we deserved the win in the end, we should've been about six or seven up at half-time.

"They'll be annoyed that they came back into it and didn't get anything from the game, but we played well."

Clegg singled out midfield duo Joe Gallagher and Gunn as his side's star men.

Pier boss Spivey was left angered by Edgehill's fifth goal, but admitted the hosts edged the contest.

"Overall they were the better team, they started well and could've maybe scored a couple more.

"We were much better in the second half and we felt their fourth goal shouldn't have stood as the ball went out of play, and that leaves a sour taste in the mouth."

Spivey picked out Tommy Barker as his side's man of the match after a battling display across three different positions.

In another barnstorming encounter, Filey Town beat derby rivals Hunmanby United 7-4 in a game that saw 11 goals and three red cards.

A first-half hat-trick from James Pinder and an Eric Hall strike had United up 4-2 at the break, Darren Clough and Ricky Tomlinson netting for Jordan Philliskirk's side.

Town battled back after the break, Liam Sugden making it 4-3 before James Jenkinson's equaliser made it 4-4.

After Tomlinson was brought down in the box, Tom Micklethwaite coolly slotted home from the penalty spot to hand Filey the lead, before goals from Lalan Flynn and Phil Dickens wrapped up the win for Town.

The game was marred by three dismissals, with Hunmanby's Robbie Harrison and Town striker Clough handed straight red cards, while United also had Michael Johnson sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Tomlinson was Town's man of the match.

Seamer continued their impressive start to the season and stayed second in the table after beating Flamborough 4-1.

Flamborough took the lead via a penalty after 30 minutes, but scores were level at the break courtesy of Kris Tate's finish at the back post.

Danny Bradbury handed Seamer the lead 10 minutes into the second half before Tate grabbed his second with an accurate finish from just inside the box.

Danny Glendinning wrapped up the scoring for the victors after playing a one-two and firing into the bottom corner.

Ali Caw was Seamer's man of the match.

Newlands had to be patient for their 3-0 home win against Goal Sports.

The hosts had to wait until the 75th minute to net their first against the depleted visitors, Adam Stride firing in after the ball was chested down to him by Kile Fields.

Stew Bates then doubled Newlands' lead after latching onto a ball over the top and finishing calmly.

The scoring was wrapped up by Stride, who grabbed his second in superb fashion, bringing the ball down and beating a couple of opponents before hammering home.

Park boss Joe Hakings singled out Dan Freer as his side's star man.

Goal Sports player-boss Mark Plumpton was left fuming at the commitment of some of his players who failed to turn up for the game.

"The commitment has been really poor from some of the lads this season," he said.

"Credit to the 11 who turned up, they gave it their all and I couldn't have asked for any more from them."