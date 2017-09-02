SATURDAY LEAGUE DIV 1: Edgehill smash nine past Filey Town

Edgehill stated their Division One title intentions in style with an impressive 9-0 win at Filey Town on the opening weekend of the season.

Danny Collins netted the opener for the visitors, managed by Alec Coulson and Wayne Aziz in the absence of boss Steven Clegg, and further strikes from James Gunn and Liam Cooper put them in control.

The fourth goal was the goal of the game, right-sided midfielder Jackson Jowett firing a 25-yard shot into the top corner from an acute angle near the byline.

Lloyd Henderson, Kieran Link, Joe Gallagher, sub Rob Bowman and man of the match Jowett also scored after the break to complete a thumping win.

Seamer Sports also made an excellent start to the season with a 10-0 hammering of a depleted Goalsports team.

Man of the match Danny Glendinning smashed in four goals, with new recruits Dean Craig and Ricky Greening also on target, as well as Ali Caw and Gary Lawton, two own goals from the visiting keeper completing a day to forget for Mark Plumpton's team, who were without six of last season's first-team regulars.

Joint-boss Matty Dawson was delighted by the Seamer display: "We completely played them off the park with some outstanding football."

Champions West Pier also got off to a winning start with a fine 4-0 home win against Newlands, who are being managed by Joe Hakings and Dougie McGregor this season.

Pier made the perfect start with a fifth-minute opener through Luke Delve's fine header, and Delve doubled the hosts' lead after the interval before two Martin Cooper strikers midway through the second period completed the win.

Tommy Barker and man of the match Mikey Pickering shone for Pier, while Hakings singled out new keeper James Burrows for a man of the match display on his Newlands debut.

Flamborough made a winning start to life back in the Scarborough League with a 1-0 home success against a weakened Hunmanby United team.

Aiden Jones' free-kick was the crucial goal for Boro against a United side without both their first-choice centre-halves.