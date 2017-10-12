Bridlington Town’s new signing Paul Robson said it was a ‘no-brainer’ to join the Seasiders.

The former Scarborough Athletic defender made his debut for Town in their 1-1 home draw with Liversedge on Saturday.

He said: “I loved being part of Barton Town, but with Dave Botham exiting the club I felt it was the right time for me to move on also.

“The move to Bridlington was a no brainer for me.

“I’ve known Curtis since my Lincoln City days and have obviously seen his progression in management.

“His attitude and desire for the game are spot on so I jumped at the chance to play under him and Anthony Bowsley.”

The defender added: “ My focus right now is to keep healthy and brush off the cobwebs from recent injuries.

“Bridlington have a strong squad so I’m more than happy to add something extra on and off the pitch in their push for promotion.

“There’s a lot of games left so it’s all about taking each game as it comes for now.”

It has been a busy week at Queensgate as goalkeeper James Hitchcock and defender Benn Lewis have both left Brid Town.

Hitchcock announced his departure from the club on Tuesday night, while Lewis quit after Saturday’s draw with Liversedge.

Hitchcock said on social media: “Tough decision to make but decided to leave the club. All the best and cheers for the support over the last few years.”

Lewis said on social media: “Just like to say thanks for having me at this football club.

“The fans have continuously shown a great amount of support for me and made some great memories and I have learnt so much while been here.”

On Wednesday Woodhouse moved quickly to sign veteran gloveman Phil Dobson from Hall Road Rangers, also bringing in Adam Nicholson as a back-up keeper because Dobson is cup-tied for the FA Vase clash with Tow Law Town on Saturday October 21.