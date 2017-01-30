Police investigate assault on referee

Police are investigating after a football match was abandoned because the referee was allegedly assaulted by one of the players.

Saturday’s game between Nafferton United and Bridlington Trinity’s first team was called off because of what Driffield League officials have called an ‘onfield incident’.

But the East Riding County FA has confirmed the matter has been passed on to the police.

Posts on social media said a Trinity player had hit the referee Pete Blenkin during the game.

County FA chief executive officer Adam Lowthorpe told the Free Press: “We can confirm that there was an assault on a referee at the match and the referee has taken the matter to the police.

“We have also raised a misconduct charge that has suspended the player immediately from all football and footballing activities until the matter has been dealt with.”

“As the police are dealing with this, we await confirmation from them that we can proceed with the case.

“It may be that we cannot proceed with the case until they have completed their dealings with the incident.

“We spoke to the referee on Saturday and again this morning (Monday) giving him any support he needs.

“Our main priority is the welfare of the official involved.”

On the league’s Facebook page, Trinity’s first team manager David Withey posted: “First of all I would like to apologise to the ref for what happened to him today by one stupid individual that plays for our club (not anymore) and also to all the Nafferton lads for the said individual causing upset.

“The game was being played in good spirit,

“ I hope you can accept my apologies on behalf of myself and Brid Trinity Football Club.

“We are totally ashamed of what has happened.

“It is totally unacceptable but hopefully rest of Driffield League teams don’t hold anything against us for one stupid individual.”