Perfect Day as Jake nets debut hat-trick

It was a dream debut for Bridlington Town’s new local hero.

Jake Day scored a hat-trick in his first appearance for the Seasiders, as they beat Albion Sports 4-2 at Queensgate on Tuesday night.

Bridlington Town v Albion Sports

He said: “If you are deciding what you want to happen as a striker, then it always involves a hat-trick.

“It can’t go any better.

“I have worked my way up the league, from Driffield League, to County League, to Humber Premier League, but I have always scored goals.”

“It is a lot faster at this level, but it was nice to get 90 minutes. Scarborough haven’t been able to give me much game time.

“It was the first time I had met the Bridlingtonlads, but they seem a good set and it is nice to play for my local team.

“My mates had come to watch the game and I promised I would go and celebrate with them if I scored a goal.

“I can’t wait to go to work tomorrow and tell them all about it.”

He played down the quality of his goals, insisting he got a bit of luck.

“I got a couple of lucky bounces for the first and third goal, but you’ve got to gamble and then make the most of it,” said the striker.

Day could have wrapped up his hat-trick before half time when he was sent through on goal, but his deft lob was not quite high enough to escape the stretch of keeper Kyle Trenerry.

“I shouldn’t have tried to chip it, to be honest,” admitted Day.

“But if it had gone in, it would have been a great way to get a hat-trick.”

Manager Curtis Woodhouse was full of praise for his new addition, who hadn’t even trained with his new team-mates.

He said: “Jake Day was the best player on the park by a country mile. He led the line brilliantly.

“He didn’t get a chance at Scarborough, but we have given him the opportunity and he has done the business.

“It is excellent to get a local lad on the pitch and scoring goals.”

But the boss was not convinced by the team’s overall performance.

“It was a bit nervy and defensively we were unpredictable, which is being kind.

“I didn’t like our shape at the back and without a solid foundation, you don’t win anything.

“If you look at the final league tables, you usually find the free-scoring teams who can’t defend end up finishing fourth or fifth.

“But to play poorly and win is a good habit to have. It certainly wasn’t our best performance.”