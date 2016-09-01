Norfolk double completes another fine comeback

Bridlington Town are making a habit of winning the hard way.

At Bottesford Town on Wednesday night, they fell behind once again, but recovered in the second half to complete another comeback win.

It was the third successive game they had come from behind to win, with two goals from Andy Norfolk sealing the points.

The winner came just two minutes from time, after Town had gone in at half time trailing to Joshua Nichol’s goal.

Seasiders boss Gary Allanson said: “The game was a real tough one for us, they are a good side and very direct and put you under enormous pressure and for the first 15 minutes we had to weather the storm.

“We stood up and went toe to toe with them and with the ability of the players we have we are confident we will create chances and ultimately score goals.

“We fell behind after a clearance kick from their goalkeeper beat the whole team and the back four was very square and we got caught flat-footed.

“At half time we felt we were still in the game and we needed a little bit of luck as we felt we were a toe nail away from converting some of the chances.

“Again we showed fantastic spirit and character to come back after going behind and great credit to Andy Norfolk who, in the last two games, has hit the form from when he first joined us.

“He has worked tirelessly up front and his two goals was great reward for his efforts. It would have been nice to get a third goal but it wasn’t to be and we will take the three points from a team who were in great form and keeps the momentum going.

“That’s three times from the last four games we have come from behind and I think that is our pre-season plan now starting to kick in and our fitness levels being very good, but also the competition for places is red hot and all the players are on their toes.”