New boy Day enjoys a night to remember

If Carlsberg did debuts....

Jake Day couldn’t have written the script any better if he tried, as he introduced himself to his new Bridlington team-mates in style.

The local boy had not met the Town squad until he arrived at Queensgate before kick-off, never mind had the luxury of a training session with them.

But 90 minutes later, everybody knew who he was and what he was capable of.

Day’s hat-trick proved the difference in the fourth-v-sixth clash with Albion Sports, but it was hard going at times for the hosts.

The match was delayed for 10 minutes because the Bradford side were late arriving in East Yorkshire, but it was the home side who were caught napping.

Only four minutes had been played when Albion opened the scoring with the easiest of goals.

A long kick downfield by keeper Kyle Trenerry was flicked on and striker Danny Facey ran through to beat James Hitchcock. It was embarrassingly easy.

Day showed the threat he posed with a neat turn in the Sports area but his early shot flashed across goal.

Albion were incensed that they were not 2-0 up moments later.

A through-ball squeezed past right-back Kurtis Bedford, and Omar Habeeb swept a shot beyond Hitchcock. But his celebrations were cut short by a late linesman’s flag which left Albion’s dug-out furious for the rest of the half.

It was compounded when Day levelled for Bridlington midway through the half.

He showed great persistence to bulldoze his way through two tackles before tucking the ball under Trenerry.

Albion were rattled and Day was unsettling them. Another burst past a defender could have brought a penalty as Temour Khan looked to handle the ball as he fell to the ground.

It didn’t matter. Minutes later, Joel Sutton slipped a perfect pass for his new strike partner and Day made no mistake from 15 yards.

The new boy sensed a first half hat-trick was on the cards.

He tried to divert Andy Norfolk’s wayward shot but could only send it straight at the Albion keeper.

It was 3-1 before the break when Town scored a goal almost as basic as Albion’s.

Chris Jenkinson’s long diagonal free-kick evaded the visitors’ defence but dropped to Will Waudby, who supplied an inviting cross which allowed Sutton to score a rare header.

Day should have claimed the matchball before half time. He outstripped the panicked defence once more, but tried to chip Trenerry, who was just able to stretch high enough to keep his side in the game.

It was becoming quite a niggly encounter by this stage, but Albion were unable to threaten the Town goal - two shots deflected wide for corners being the closest they managed in the closing stages.

They made things interesting in the first minute of the second half though.

A low cross was pushed out by Hitchcock, who did well to foil Luke Hall’s follow-up, but Habeeb tapped in the second rebound.

Sutton sent a chip over the bar after he was found by Jack Walters, but from that point, the game was played almost entirely in the Brid half.

Kurtis Bedford and Will Waudby were both booked as Albion piled on the pressure.

Captain Nick McNamara almost headed an Albion free- kick past his own keeper, but Hitchcock was well-placed to spare him any embarrassment.

Albion’s big chance to draw level fell to Facey. The linesman’s flag didn’t appear this time, but the striker snatched at his shot when one-on-one and missed the target.

Town had weathered the storm but were offering little in the attacking third.

Sutton’s speculative effort was off target, but Albion were looking the stronger side.

Substitute Rhys Jenkinson was forced wide but should have tested Hitchcock instead of blazing wide with his left foot.

However, the match was all about Bridlington’s new arrival.

Luck favoured Day when a clearance bounced off his shins and he capitalised by reacting quickest and thumped the loose ball into the net.

The points were sealed, despite Hall’s header dropping the wrong side of the post as Albion tried to regather some momentum in the dying stages.