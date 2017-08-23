My players are ‘spoiled brats’ with ‘no desire’

Bridlington Town manager Curtis Woodhouse has not pulled any punches in a stinging criticism of his squad, following last night’s 2-1 defeat to Rainworth Miners Welfare.

In a post on social media, the Seasiders boss has called his players ‘spoiled brats’ with a ‘take-take-take’ attitude.

Jake Day in action during the first half of last night's game with Rainworth Miners Welfare

His no-holds-barred reaction came after the team have taken just three points from the opening three games, and he said his players showed ‘no desire to compete’ and ‘no drive or passion to play’.

The only two spared from the outburst are full-back Jack Walters and striker Brett Agnew, who combined for Town’s goal in last night’s defeat.

Woodhouse said: “We have too many passengers that think they are better than what they are when in reality they certainly are not.

“I have no other managers beating down the door for any of my players, none of them. Most have been around, done the rounds at the usual suspects, Scarborough, (North) Ferriby, Hall Road and Barton and all been found wanting and not good enough and ended up back at Bridlington Town on easy street.

Brett Agnew was excluded from the criticism

“The team needs serious reconstruction with some young hungry players that are willing to run till they drop every single week not spoiled brats that can’t be bothered and I’ll be doing that in the coming weeks.

“This is a tough job and one that’s going to take time to weed out the weak and build a winning mentality.

“The mentality of our dressing room stinks.”

He said Walters, who is playing with a broken bone in his leg, had shown admirable commitment and claimed prolific Agnew had been ‘carrying the team’ since Woodhouse took over last season.

Bridlington's Jamie Forrester v Rainworth

“Take them out of the side and we probably get relegated. Them (sic) two I feel sorry for because I know it means something to them.

“The rest send me text messages saying they care, when the truth is you get to show what it means when the whistle blows. Not sending me text messages.

“Back to the drawing board for me and the team because we are a million miles away from a title challenge.

“If this “criticism” offends or upsets any of my players - good. Do something about it and if they are not happy I urge them to contact me asap and we can arrange a very, very swift transfer.

Andy Norfolk captained the team against Rainworth

“The players got told this in the dressing room last night so they all know the situation. Some will rise to the challenge but most will crumble and drift away blaming everybody else but themselves, that’s what the weak do.”

Woodhouse who is combining his managerial career with a return to the boxing ring also hit out at the dressing room culture at Queensgate.

“It’s easy street at Bridlington Town and we look after them way too much and mostly get very little back.

“Our chairman Peter Smurthwaite does too much for them because he is a good bloke and cares about them but they show him zero gratitude.

“They ruin functions he puts on and pays for, he paid for them all to go on a day out which they ruined and embarrassed the football club, they ruined the end-of-season awards evening after Peter had taken the full squad and staff out for a three-course meal they then decided to wreck the clubhouse while fans and children were present.

“They all want tracksuits, they get them. A coach putting on, they get it, our chairman even drives.

Happier times: Curtis Woodhouse and Ian Ashbee with the East Riding Senior Cup last season

“Wages always on time no matter what, rare at our level.

“Top training facilities paid for every week by our chairman, red or yellow card fines paid for by our chairman it’s a take take take culture at Bridlington Town.

“Our lads expect it all but want to give nothing back.”

Town won their opening league game at Hall Road Rangers, but were beaten 3-2 at Worksop Town and were knocked out of the FA Cup by big-spending South Shields on Saturday, in a match shown live on the BBC website.

Despite initially praising the cup performance, Woodhouse was unhappy with the reaction off the pitch.

He added: “Our lads are partying and drinking on the coach on the way back from South Shields after we lost 3-1.

“And because we did OK against an excellent side, ranked way above us, we are having a disco. We got beat and we are celebrating?”

Town’s next game is at Barton Town on Saturday