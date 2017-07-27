Martonian FC in urgent plea for new players

Driffield and District Football League side Martonian FC are in urgent need of new players for the new campaign.

The club revealed on Twitter earlier this week that they were in desperate need of new players to ensure they fulfil their first friendly, scheduled for Saturday August 5.

They went on to admit that they would fold if they do not find any new players.

Any players, old or new, are welcome to come along to the team’s opening training session of the summer on Saturday afternoon, 1pm-3pm, at Matson Road, not Gypsey Road as had been previously stated.

Martonian also have a second team, Martonian United, but it is Martonian FC, the first team, who need new recruits for the approaching season.