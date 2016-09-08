Local football leagues set to kick off this weekend

The Driffield and District League and East Riding County League get their new seasons underway this Saturday.

The late withdrawal of North Frodingham from Driffield League Division One has been balanced out by the return of Pocklington 4ths.

Nineteen teams will line up in the Driffield League, with a number of new sides making their debuts.

Premier Division champions Flamborough will begin the defence of their title with a home match against Burton Agnes.

Coachman’s first game in the top flight sees them host Bridlington Excelsiors at Matson Road, while fellow promoted side Driffield Star are at home to Martonian FC, who were previously known as Forester Athletic.

Another team to change their name are Spread Eagle, who operated as Full Measure last season, and they begin their Division One campaign against North Frodingham, who are returning to the league after a season away.

Two new teams go head-to-head on day one, as Bull and Sun and Bridlington Club for Young People meet at Gypsey Road, while the other additions AFC United of Driffield tackle last season’s basement boys Nafferton United at Allotment Lane.

Bridlington Sports Club County will have an extra week to wait before kicking off their County League campaign.

They have a free Saturday on the opening weekend and have their first Premier Division game on Saturday, September 17, when they visit North Ferriby United Academy.

The following Saturday they are at West Hull Amateurs in the League Senior Cup.

Sports Club’s Reserves are in action this weekend, with their opening Division Three game at Hessle Rangers Juniors.

They face Driffield side Georgie’s Bar in the cup later this month.

Bridlington Town’s third team will operate in Division One this season and begin their campaign with a trip to West Hull Amateurs.

Next weekend, they host Hodgsons at East Riding College and the cup draw has given them a visit to Hanson Jewellers Reserves.

In the Humber Premier League Division One, Bridlington Town Reserves went down to a defeat in their first home match last Wednesday.

They were beaten 3-2 by LIV Supplies at Queensgate, despite being ahead at half-time.

Saturday, September 10

Premier Division

Coachman v Bridlington Excelsiors, Driffield Star v Martonian FC, Flamborough 1sts v Burton Agnes, Stirling Wanderers v Bridlington Rovers

Division One

Bridlington Sports Club 3rds v Bridlington Trinity 1st, Bridlington Trinity Res v Flamborough 2nds, Bull and Sun v Bridlington CYP, Nafferton United v Spread Eagle (Driffield)

Saturday, September 17

Premier Division

Bridlington Excelsiors v Martonian United, Bridlington Rovers v Flamborough 1sts, Burton Agnes v Coachman, Martonian v Stirling Wanderers

Division One

Bridlington Trinity 1st v Bridlington Trinity Res, Bridlington CYP v Nafferton United, Flamborough 2nds v AFC United (Driffield), Pocklington Town 4ths v Bull and Sun, Spread Eagle (Driffield) v Bridlington Sports Club 3rds.