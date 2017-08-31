League rocked by Brid Trinity resignation

The Driffield and District Football League has been hit by the withdrawal of Bridlington Trinity less than a fortnight before the start of the new season.

Trinity manager Dave Withey has been involved in local football for many years and has struggled to get numbers into the club since the end of last season, even though the club previously ran two teams.

League fixture secretary Andrew Wilkinson said: “Running a local team is difficult and Dave felt he couldn’t put a team forward by the start of the season. Our thanks go to him for his commitment over the previous seasons.

“The withdrawal of teams is affecting all local leagues, but nevertheless, the Driffield League will begin with 10 sides on Saturday September 9.”

The Scarborough League has restructured and the East Riding County League has lost teams as well.

Driffield League teams will see a minimum of 18 league games and four cup games with the current league.

Wilkinson added: “Over the close season, several teams have been asking for players and a couple for management.

“Should any players want teams please post on the Facebook site the clubs use, the Unofficial Driffield Football League, and the team will try to return messages. Many teams run their own sites.”

Burton Agnes have been re-branded and will now be known as Telegraph, following additional support from the Telegraph Public House in Bridlington.

Wilkinson said: “The aim of the Driffield League has always been to offer local football to local people.

“The alternative would be County or Scarborough League football.

“While more teams make the competitions more competitive and give players more games it is hoped that this season will be competitive for the teams.

“It is hard when teams are struggling and frustrating knowing that players won’t be getting games this season.

“We wish all teams a successful season.”

Due to the withdrawal of Trinity, the fixtures have needed to be amended.

Week 1 fixtures: Bridlington Rovers 2nds v BridSports Club County 3rds, Martonian FC v Martonian United, Goal Sports v Telegraph, Pocklington 4ths v Coachman, Spread Eagle v Flamborough 2nds.