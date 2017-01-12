Late heartbreak for Town juniors in cup semi-final

A cruel late twist denied Bridlington Town Under-11s a place in this season’s Hull and District Youth League Knockout Cup final.

They took on Pelican United in Sunday’s semi-final, a side who had beaten them 9-1 in a league match in September.

Bridlington Town v Pelican FC

Town were unflustered by their role as major underdogs and enjoyed plenty of early possession.

However, a free header from a corner allowed the visitors to open the scoring midway through the first half.

Town were playing well without creating chances and needed a couple of smart saves from Alfie Campleman and help from the crossbar to keep it at 1-0 at the break.

Things changed after half-time and Jack Bingham’s pace brought an equaliser.

Bridlington Town v Pelican FC

He raced past Pelican’s elegant centre-half and kept his composure to beat the keeper.

Harvey Sewell’s right-wing corner was met by a cheeky back-heel flick at the near post by Jack Sunley and the ball sneaked into the top corner.

Bridlington’s youngsters were 15 minutes away from an unlikely place in the final and battled to hold on to their lead, led by the impressive Harvey Asquith at the back.

Unfortunately, their defending from corners was to prove their downfall again and Pelican’s striker was unmarked and headed home from close range.

Bridlington Town v Pelican FC

Pelican’s players kept their heads, and they grabbed a winner with five minutes left on the clock.