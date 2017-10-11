Kick off for weekly walking sports sessions

Walking football and netball games for over 50s are set to become regular fixtures in Bridlington.

After a successful trial earlier this month to mark Older Person’s Day, weekly sessions will be held - and they will be free for the first month.

The warm-up

Sarah Johnson, sport and active communities officer, added: “We were really pleased with how the taster sessions went as part of Older People’s Day and that we are now able to offer further sessions to people living in and around Bridlington.

“The launch of walking sports in the East Riding has so far been a great success and we hope many more people will attend these new sessions and reap the benefits.”

Walking sports are designed to allow older people to stay fit and have adapted rules to take into account the slower pace.

Football sessions are held on Wenesdays between 1pm and 2pm at East Riding Lesiure in Bridlington, with netball games on Mondays between the same times.

The match begins

They will be free until the second week of November, when a £2,20 charge will be introduced. Appropriate footwear and clothing should be worn, and players are advised to take along a drink.

Cllr Richard Harrap, council portfolio holder for adult and carer services, said: “It is fantastic to see walking sports now being rolled out to Bridlington where it is hoped they will continue helping people to stay fit, active and socially engaged especially as we approach the colder, winter months.”